What is the SuperVerse ($SUPER)?
The SuperVerse is building and delivering Web3 products that empower crypto natives with next-generation NFT functionality, and onboard Web2 users through immersive blockchain gaming experiences.
The SuperVerse comprises two core verticals: NFT marketplace technology and video games. This wide array of Web3 tools and features is supported and governed by a single protocol and token: $SUPER ERC20 (formerly known as SuperFarm).
The SuperVerse harbors two central products: GigaMart, a next-gen NFT marketplace with advanced analytics tools and unique social features, and Impostors, a social-gaming metaverse."
What makes them unique?
By creating fun and inclusive games that appeal to modern gaming culture, the SuperVerse aims to overcome the current limitations of the Web3 space and take blockchain technology and NFTs mainstream. The SuperVerseDAO is dedicated to creating a user experience that bridges the gap between Web2 users and Web3 natives.
The SuperVerse is enabled by cutting-edge Web3 technology. By adopting and refining the latest Web3 functionality, the SuperVerse aims to be a pioneer in this industry and bring NFT marketplace technology and Web3 gaming to a new level. The use of the latest scaling technologies and ingenious in-house engineering make the SuperVerseDAO a leader in Web3 innovation.
SuperVerse (SUPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SuperVerse (SUPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SuperVerse (SUPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SuperVerse (SUPER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
