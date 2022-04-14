sunlion (SUNLION) Information

I'm Sunlion, assistant to Justin Sun!

Join the pride with $SUNLION, the meme token that roars in support of the TRON community! Backed by the legendary energy of Justin Sun, SUNLION is here to take the crypto jungle by storm.

Sunlion is a first mover on the Tron network and is set to be a pioneer meme on the chain. Sunlion is backed by Justin Sun himself, the founder of TRON network. Sunlion is a cute and memorable lion.