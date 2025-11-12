Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Tokenomics
Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Information
SUI DEPIN is the first modular data AI network—that we proudly call the AI Layer of the Internet. Our main goal is to enable billions of devices, AI agents, and data owners to securely transact and monetize their data. But beyond the technical jargon, SUI DEPIN is about creating a fair, decentralized, and scalable ecosystem that empowers users and businesses alike.
At its core, SUI DEPIN is a decentralized infrastructure that transforms unused internet bandwidth and data resources into valuable assets. Imagine a global network where devices and users contribute their bandwidth and processing power in exchange for rewards. This creates an ecosystem that benefits everyone—users, businesses, and the entire AI landscape.Our network is powered by over 1.5 million active nodes, spread across the globe. These nodes allow us to handle massive amounts of data daily, enabling us to scrape hundreds of thousands of records from websites efficiently and securely.
Every node in our network acts as a proxy which we can utilize to gather any kind of publicly available data. Our self developed AI algorithms allows us and our clients to extract the data from the website without creating any additional software. We can just describe what kind of data we are looking for and the algorithm can easily extract this data from crawled html code. Also having 1.5 million active nodes makes our network restriction proof which means we can scrape data worldwide no matter which country operates the servers. Our infrastructure solution solves a huge problem AI and BIg Data companies have. They need tremendous amounts of data to work on their models. Getting this data is getting harder and harder and requires to hire at least few experts in the field. Our solution currently can automize 99% of the work and allow the startups to get the same datasets as their big competitors.
Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sui DePIN (SUIDEPIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUIDEPIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUIDEPIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
