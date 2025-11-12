Streme is a token launcher that deploys tokens that support real-time streaming, powered by the Superfluid Protocol. Tokens are deployed by mentioning an AI agent. All deployments include built-in staking with staking rewards streamed per-second to stakers. All deployments include Uniswap v3 liquidity. To date, 80% of the supply is locked in a Uniswap pool, and 20% is streamed to stakers over 365 days. The $STREME token was deployed by the token launcher and has all the same characteristics as every other Streme coin.