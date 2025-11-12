STAX Token (STAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STAX Token (STAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STAX Token (STAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STAX Token (STAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.03M $ 7.03M $ 7.03M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.03M $ 7.03M $ 7.03M All-Time High: $ 0.0199077 $ 0.0199077 $ 0.0199077 All-Time Low: $ 0.00668786 $ 0.00668786 $ 0.00668786 Current Price: $ 0.0070272 $ 0.0070272 $ 0.0070272 Learn more about STAX Token (STAX) price Buy STAX Now!

STAX Token (STAX) Information $STAX Token is the native utility token powering the Virtualstax ecosystem. It serves as the core element behind Stax.app, enabling seamless interaction and engagement. Through $STAX, users can connect real-world communities with innovative Web3 tools that drive self-promotion, discovery, rewards, and active participation while creating meaningful value across the entire Virtualstax network. $STAX Token is the native utility token powering the Virtualstax ecosystem. It serves as the core element behind Stax.app, enabling seamless interaction and engagement. Through $STAX, users can connect real-world communities with innovative Web3 tools that drive self-promotion, discovery, rewards, and active participation while creating meaningful value across the entire Virtualstax network. Official Website: https://www.staxtoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.staxtoken.io/whitepaper

STAX Token (STAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STAX Token (STAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STAX's tokenomics, explore STAX token's live price!

STAX Price Prediction Want to know where STAX might be heading? Our STAX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STAX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!