Previously known as MerlinStarter, Star AI is a next-generation AI digital human incubation and asset issuance platform. It empowers individuals, creators, and Web3 projects to launch their own AI-driven on-chain digital humans with ease. By combining AI with blockchain, Star AI pioneers a new era of the AI IP economy. Acting as a Web3-native AI MCN (Multi-Channel Network), it not only supports the creation and monetization of digital human assets, but also enables seamless trading, subscription, and circulation of these AI-powered identities across the decentralized ecosystem. Whether you're a project looking to boost engagement or a creator ready to turn your AI persona into an on-chain asset, Star AI is the gateway to the future of Web3 AI.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSTAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSTAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
