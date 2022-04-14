StandX DUSD (DUSD) Tokenomics
StandX DUSD (DUSD) Information
StandX is a Perps DEX that enables users to trade with yield-earning margins. DUSD is StandX’s first product - a yield-bearing stablecoin. Through DUSD, StandX allows users to generate returns on their margin balances.
DUSD is a yield-bearing stablecoin designed to deliver competitive returns. It is a fully collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin that auto-distributes real yield to holders—no staking needed—offering secure, effortless returns with seamless DeFi integration.
StandX DUSD (DUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for StandX DUSD (DUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
StandX DUSD (DUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of StandX DUSD (DUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DUSD's tokenomics, explore DUSD token's live price!
DUSD Price Prediction
Want to know where DUSD might be heading? Our DUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.