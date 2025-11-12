SCC is the all-purpose coin when it comes to staking, masternode hosting, exchange and mining. The coin supports various functions in the in-house POS pool with over 20 different coins and various shared masternodes and private masternodes. 1 year POW and POS, then pure POS with a ROI of ~100% p.a. A coin can hardly offer more usecases. Again: MN hosting, Exchange, Mining contracts, Premium Memberships and much more is already or will be available soon!