$SPDG is powered by real people, not shadows. We’re a global squad of builders, dreamers, and degens — building from the ground up, for the people.

SH – Founder & Visionary The mind behind the mission. Leading $SPDG with transparency, grit, and a no-compromise vision to take meme coins back to the moon — the right way.

SpaceDoge (SPDG) is a decentralized meme token on Ethereum built for longevity, fairness, and community power.

Launched with no presale, no private sale, and no dev wallet, 95.7% of the supply was instantly burned, and the liquidity is locked until 2030, making SPDG one of the most secure and transparent meme tokens in the space.

SPDG is fully owned by the people — over 20,800+ holders, active social growth, and zero rug-pull risk. With meme-driven momentum, organic marketing, and a real community, SpaceDoge is leading the next wave of trusted DeFi meme projects.