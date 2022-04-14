SOX (SOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SOX (SOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SOX (SOX) Information SOX is the ultimate meme project for sock enthusiasts and humour lovers! Rooted in the quirky charm of socks, SOX combines humour, creativity, and meme culture into one unforgettable project. Whether it’s mismatched, holy, or iconic socks, SOX turns everyday footwear into a fun and shareable experience, making waves in the world of memes and beyond. Get ready to step into the sock revolution on Base! Official Website: https://basedsox.xyz/ Buy SOX Now!

SOX (SOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOX (SOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.88K $ 25.88K $ 25.88K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.88K $ 25.88K $ 25.88K All-Time High: $ 0.001163 $ 0.001163 $ 0.001163 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SOX (SOX) price

SOX (SOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOX (SOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOX's tokenomics, explore SOX token's live price!

SOX Price Prediction Want to know where SOX might be heading? Our SOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SOX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!