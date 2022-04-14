Sorry (SRY) Information

SORRY is a community-driven token that captures the fun, lighthearted spirit of crypto, supported by a strong meme culture and our own unique mascot.

But $SRY is more than just a meme. We are developing a unique utility that introduces a fresh concept to the crypto space. This platform is being designed with mass-market appeal and built to generate real value for both the ecosystem and our holders.

In short, we’re starting with a strong foundation in community and culture, and building toward a utility that supports long-term growth and meaningful engagement with $SRY.