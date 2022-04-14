Sonic Eco (ECO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sonic Eco (ECO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sonic Eco (ECO) Information Official Website: https://fantom.eco/ Buy ECO Now!

Sonic Eco (ECO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sonic Eco (ECO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 67.85K $ 67.85K $ 67.85K Total Supply: $ 952.02K $ 952.02K $ 952.02K Circulating Supply: $ 818.52K $ 818.52K $ 818.52K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.91K $ 78.91K $ 78.91K All-Time High: $ 0.860954 $ 0.860954 $ 0.860954 All-Time Low: $ 0.070263 $ 0.070263 $ 0.070263 Current Price: $ 0.082886 $ 0.082886 $ 0.082886 Learn more about Sonic Eco (ECO) price

Sonic Eco (ECO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sonic Eco (ECO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ECO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ECO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ECO's tokenomics, explore ECO token's live price!

ECO Price Prediction Want to know where ECO might be heading? Our ECO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ECO token's Price Prediction now!

