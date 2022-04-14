SOLY AI (SOLY) Tokenomics
SOLY AI (SOLY) Information
The first personalized DeFAI Agent platform on Solana. Empowering Decisions with On-Chain Intelligence Soly is the brainchild of Madlabs #6789, a leading expert in Blockchain, DePIN, and AI with a proven track record of pioneering decentralized technologies. With deep technical acumen and visionary foresight, Madlabs #6789 has crafted Soly to redefine the future of AI-driven platforms.
Soly utilizes the advanced AI Agent SDK & framework by Eliza of ai16z. This unique approach allows Soly to train multiple AI Agents simultaneously, enabling them to become smarter, faster, and more adaptive. These Agents drive crypto market research and DeFi transacting, enabling real-time insights and precise execution. They also power DAO governance systems, automating proposal reviews and smart voting. Additionally, Soly introduces on-chain multi-modal Agents capable of processing language, speech, images, and video.
With the visionary leadership of Madlabs #6789 and OpenLoop's robust infrastructure, Soly sets a new standard for decentralized AI, redefining the future of on-chain intelligence and automation in the crypto world.
SOLY AI (SOLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOLY AI (SOLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SOLY AI (SOLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SOLY AI (SOLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
