The Biggest Reward Project on Solana
Recurring Solana Rewards Receive Sol every Hour, every Week, and Once at the end of the Month in a Large Payout
SolCtrl represents a fundamental shift in how cryptocurrency tokens operate on the Solana blockchain. Rather than functioning as a simple reward or speculative asset, SolCtrl has been engineered to align the interests of all holders—from small holders to whales—toward the common goal of project growth and long-term success.
The core innovation lies in a multi-faceted incentive structure that rewards holding, provides consistent returns, and offers a significant payout at the end of the month. This structure transforms the typical relationship users have with tokens, creating a community that chases project growth rather than short-term price movements.
TOKENOMICS We are the first project in the history of DeFi to cover 100% of your buy fee. Experience the largest reward project while getting a bag larger than your original purchase when buying through the website.
SolControl (SCTRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SolControl (SCTRL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCTRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCTRL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
