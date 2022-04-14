Solace AI ($SLCE) Tokenomics
Solace offers crypto traders different tools they can use to analyze different tokens, as well as an easy to use technical analysis bot, that can give you technical analysis based on any chart picture or screenshot. We have plans to launch more agents on the X platform as well as a mobile app for a central place for our agents to be used. We have a lot of plans for this project and our aim is to build a strong community around it, that will adopt our tools, and eventually start marketing to other telegram groups for them to use.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $SLCE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $SLCE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.