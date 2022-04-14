SOL DRIP (DRIP) Tokenomics
SOL DRIP (DRIP) Information
$DRIP is a reward token that delivers Solana ($SOL) to holders every 5 minutes.
No trading volume? No problem. You’ll still receive $SOL rewards every 5 minutes—rain or shine. This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a game-changing project built to reward holders consistently, no matter what the market is doing.
The power behind $DRIP lies in its Treasury—specifically, a dedicated distribution wallet that holds tokens solely for the purpose of rewarding $SOL. This wallet is locked and untouchable, meaning the tokens stay there permanently, continuously generating and distributing $SOL.
Beyond passive rewards, $DRIP will also be used in real-world utility—like tipping and earning in online games and more. It’s innovation with real use and real rewards.
SOL DRIP (DRIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOL DRIP (DRIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SOL DRIP (DRIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SOL DRIP (DRIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRIP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRIP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.