SOL DRIP (DRIP) Information

$DRIP is a reward token that delivers Solana ($SOL) to holders every 5 minutes.

No trading volume? No problem. You’ll still receive $SOL rewards every 5 minutes—rain or shine. This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a game-changing project built to reward holders consistently, no matter what the market is doing.

The power behind $DRIP lies in its Treasury—specifically, a dedicated distribution wallet that holds tokens solely for the purpose of rewarding $SOL. This wallet is locked and untouchable, meaning the tokens stay there permanently, continuously generating and distributing $SOL.

Beyond passive rewards, $DRIP will also be used in real-world utility—like tipping and earning in online games and more. It’s innovation with real use and real rewards.