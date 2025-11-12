Socialcrab is a smart analytics platform that transforms public data from Instagram, TikTok, and X into clear, actionable insights via a user-friendly dashboard. Designed to empower brands, creators, marketers, and researchers, it enables better decision-making and winning strategies based on real data. With advanced AI, it analyzes engagement, trends, and performance, offering real-time reports. Its intuitive interface suits all skill levels, delivering customizable insights like post frequency and location data. Users can export data in PDF or Excel, enhancing productivity. The token-based system ensures affordability, making it a versatile tool for thriving in the dynamic social media landscape.