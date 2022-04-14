Smol dodo ($DOD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smol dodo ($DOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

$DOD (Smol Dodo) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, embodying a smaller, playful version of DODO, the Black Swan from 4chan's /biz/ board. Rooted in 4chan's market force memes, $DOD symbolizes unpredictable market events with humor. It features zero taxes and a revoked mint driving community-led DeFi growth. With a fixed supply and vibrant community, it aims for viral appeal. Market memes for market participants, cant get any simpler than that.

Smol dodo ($DOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smol dodo ($DOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.50K $ 148.50K $ 148.50K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 148.50K $ 148.50K $ 148.50K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001485 $ 0.0001485 $ 0.0001485 Learn more about Smol dodo ($DOD) price

Smol dodo ($DOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smol dodo ($DOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $DOD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $DOD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $DOD's tokenomics, explore $DOD token's live price!

