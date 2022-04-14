SMACKM (SMACKM) Tokenomics
$SMACKM is the first meme to introduce “memetility”. $SMACKM is supported by a Play-to-Earn game on Telegram and the collective trust of three leading projects on Hedera. We offer instant utility to participating Hedera tokens, enhancing their value, functionality, and the strength of the Hedera ecosystem. The game that we have built in Unity is called Smack Mosquito. The studio that is building Earthlings.land and that has already launched Steam Runner, on the google and IOS app stores, will be launching the game on Telegram in February 2025. Smack Mosquito will not require wallet connection to play but will require wallet connection in order to claim awarded tokens.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMACKM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMACKM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
