This project is a Meme Coin on the Solana Blockchain. The focus is on the Meta Narrative of Drones that have been reported recently in the news. The purpose of the project is to build a community of members who discuss and promote awareness about these unexplained occurrences. We aim to use this collective understanding to strengthen our resolve and courage during the threats of the phenomena and unite as a community through meme's and other fun ways of communication.
Understanding the tokenomics of Skynet (DRONES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRONES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRONES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
