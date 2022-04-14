Skill Issue (SKILL) Information

Skill Issue is a meme culture coin centered around the conversational meme phrase "skill issue" which is very popular term in gaming and streaming culture used to poke fun at blunders and fails. Our project is a very strong community that focuses on improving each others "skill issues" and becoming the best versions of ourselves.

We blend gaming and memecoins in a world that thrives on entertainment to strengthen our relationships and bring joy to our holders.