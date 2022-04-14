Skill Issue (SKILL) Tokenomics
Skill Issue (SKILL) Information
Skill Issue is a meme culture coin centered around the conversational meme phrase "skill issue" which is very popular term in gaming and streaming culture used to poke fun at blunders and fails. Our project is a very strong community that focuses on improving each others "skill issues" and becoming the best versions of ourselves.
We blend gaming and memecoins in a world that thrives on entertainment to strengthen our relationships and bring joy to our holders.
Skill Issue (SKILL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skill Issue (SKILL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Skill Issue (SKILL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Skill Issue (SKILL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SKILL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SKILL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SKILL Price Prediction
