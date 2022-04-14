SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) Information A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture. Official Website: https://www.skicat.org/

SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.73M $ 1.73M $ 1.73M Total Supply: $ 990.15M $ 990.15M $ 990.15M Circulating Supply: $ 990.15M $ 990.15M $ 990.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.73M $ 1.73M $ 1.73M All-Time High: $ 0.051635 $ 0.051635 $ 0.051635 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00174726 $ 0.00174726 $ 0.00174726 Learn more about SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) price

SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SKI MASK CAT (SKICAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKICAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKICAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

