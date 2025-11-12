Silensio is a modular zk-native privacy infrastructure that redefines how privacy is implemented in Web3. Rather than offering a single use case, it provides a full privacy stack—supporting asset mixing, private payments, identity verification, encrypted messaging, and even AI reasoning with zk audit trails. Its design is fully composable, allowing developers to integrate privacy across a wide range of applications without relying on centralized tools or systems. By enabling seamless, verifiable, and trustless privacy features at the protocol level, Silensio empowers users and builders to take control of their data and interactions on-chain. Whether it's securing financial transactions, protecting user identity, or enabling private AI logic, Silensio serves as the foundation for a truly private and decentralized future in Web3.