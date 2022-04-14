Shrubius Maximus (SHRUBIUS) Tokenomics
Shrubius Maximus (SHRUBIUS) Information
Shrub or Shrubius Maximus, introduced by Elon Musk, symbolized resilience and community on platforms like X.
The Legend of Shrubius Maximus
In ancient Spina, a hedgehog named Shrubius Maximus, known today as Elon Musk's pet, was legend. He is quills bore a crown-like pattern, earning him protector status. Shrubius Maximus ruled with wisdom, his palace a grand burrow, fostering peace among all creatures.
He held councils like Rome's Senate, mediating with quills in the dirt. His legacy, the "Codex Spinosum," promoted fairness. His reign left Spina prosperous, his name synonymous with benevolence, remembered through time and now as Musk's cherished hedgehog.
Shrubius Maximus (SHRUBIUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shrubius Maximus (SHRUBIUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shrubius Maximus (SHRUBIUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shrubius Maximus (SHRUBIUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHRUBIUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHRUBIUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHRUBIUS's tokenomics, explore SHRUBIUS token's live price!
SHRUBIUS Price Prediction
Want to know where SHRUBIUS might be heading? Our SHRUBIUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.