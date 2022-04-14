shaww (SHAWW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into shaww (SHAWW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
shaww (SHAWW) Information

Timedotfun is a decentralized application built on top of Solana blockchain, It helps enable creators to tokenize their time using a minute token, which can be used to direct message, group chat, voice, and video calling. Simply put, you can put a price on the actions above for your fans and, in our case, investors to approach you without being left ignored.

The token in this application is for shaww, a very well-known influencer in the crypto space and developer.

Official Website:
https://time.fun/shaww

shaww (SHAWW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for shaww (SHAWW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 47.33K
Total Supply:
$ 98.83K
Circulating Supply:
$ 98.83K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 47.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0.940336
All-Time Low:
$ 0.264253
Current Price:
$ 0.478963
shaww (SHAWW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of shaww (SHAWW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHAWW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHAWW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHAWW's tokenomics, explore SHAWW token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.