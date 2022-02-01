Seba (SEBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Seba (SEBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Seba (SEBA) Information SEBA token is one of the leading tokens currently in the Crypto market that is directly connected to animations and video marketing. SEBA token platforms offer a plethora of unique features and opportunities to its investor;purchasing animations is amongst them. Investors looking for animated videos or animations, in general, can purchase animations for their business. SEBA token also makes it easier for animators to purchase or sell animations on the market through SEBA NFT. Official Website: https://sebatoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://sebatoken.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Sebatoken.pdf-3.pdf Buy SEBA Now!

Seba (SEBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seba (SEBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 176.21K $ 176.21K $ 176.21K Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 195.00M $ 195.00M $ 195.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 225.91K $ 225.91K $ 225.91K All-Time High: $ 0.00902776 $ 0.00902776 $ 0.00902776 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00090365 $ 0.00090365 $ 0.00090365 Learn more about Seba (SEBA) price

Seba (SEBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Seba (SEBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SEBA's tokenomics, explore SEBA token's live price!

