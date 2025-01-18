Scarab Tools Price (DUNG)
The live price of Scarab Tools (DUNG) today is 0.00161922 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DUNG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scarab Tools Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.30K USD
- Scarab Tools price change within the day is +7.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DUNG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DUNG price information.
During today, the price change of Scarab Tools to USD was $ +0.00011387.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scarab Tools to USD was $ -0.0004674837.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scarab Tools to USD was $ -0.0002665398.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scarab Tools to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011387
|+7.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004674837
|-28.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002665398
|-16.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Scarab Tools: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.26%
+7.56%
-1.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Scarab Tools is a comprehensive crypto project that aims to provide DUNG holders with a range of valuable tools and features to navigate the world of trading cryptocurrencies effectively. With a focus on sniping new token listings on Ethereum (with multi-chain support in development), as well as building innovative portfolio management capabilities, Scarab Tools offers a wide array of functionalities to enhance users' trading experience. Scarab was launched by a full-time trader and degen who sniped new Uniswap launches starting in mid-2020. In January 2023 we started development of what turned into Scarab by building a bot that snipes liquidity adds on block 0 as well as allows for manual buys of existing tokens all using multiple private RPCs. Since then we've also added a feed of new tokens and a contract simulator that checks honeypot status and taxes. Our goal is to make a fully functioning portfolio manager for shitcoins (or, dung). In the coming months you’ll be able to see all your positions including real-time pricing, volume, liquidity, charts, etc. Next to all that info you’ll be able to buy/sell any of those positions immediately. Options will be a % of your bag or just dump it all.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DUNG to AUD
A$0.0026069442
|1 DUNG to GBP
￡0.0013277604
|1 DUNG to EUR
€0.0015706434
|1 DUNG to USD
$0.00161922
|1 DUNG to MYR
RM0.00728649
|1 DUNG to TRY
₺0.057563271
|1 DUNG to JPY
¥0.2528735874
|1 DUNG to RUB
₽0.16597005
|1 DUNG to INR
₹0.140224452
|1 DUNG to IDR
Rp26.5445859168
|1 DUNG to PHP
₱0.0946596012
|1 DUNG to EGP
￡E.0.081608688
|1 DUNG to BRL
R$0.009796281
|1 DUNG to CAD
C$0.0023316768
|1 DUNG to BDT
৳0.19673523
|1 DUNG to NGN
₦2.5221456486
|1 DUNG to UAH
₴0.0681853542
|1 DUNG to VES
Bs0.08743788
|1 DUNG to PKR
Rs0.4514061516
|1 DUNG to KZT
₸0.8594495916
|1 DUNG to THB
฿0.0558468978
|1 DUNG to TWD
NT$0.0532399536
|1 DUNG to CHF
Fr0.0014734902
|1 DUNG to HKD
HK$0.0125975316
|1 DUNG to MAD
.د.م0.0162569688