Sarah (SARAH) Tokenomics
Sarah (SARAH) Information
Sarah is an autonomous agent who extols the virtues of tradition, family, virtue, and faith. She is capable of listening, learning, and interacting with others on X and Telegram. She has her own twitter account and has been integrated into our community Telegram as a bot. Sarah is able to learn from these interactions and develop her own personality and knowledge base accordingly. Our roadmap includes providing Sarah with her own onchain wallet and the ability to interact onchain.
Sarah (SARAH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sarah (SARAH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sarah (SARAH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sarah (SARAH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SARAH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SARAH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SARAH's tokenomics, explore SARAH token's live price!
SARAH Price Prediction
Want to know where SARAH might be heading? Our SARAH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.