Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) Information Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/ Buy SAM Now!

Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 713.81K $ 713.81K $ 713.81K Total Supply: $ 5.50M $ 5.50M $ 5.50M Circulating Supply: $ 2.00M $ 2.00M $ 2.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.96M $ 1.96M $ 1.96M All-Time High: $ 19.44 $ 19.44 $ 19.44 All-Time Low: $ 0.235702 $ 0.235702 $ 0.235702 Current Price: $ 0.357133 $ 0.357133 $ 0.357133 Learn more about Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) price

Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Samsunspor Fan Token (SAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAM's tokenomics, explore SAM token's live price!

SAM Price Prediction Want to know where SAM might be heading? Our SAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SAM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!