SAM (SAM) Information $SAM is a memecoin created by the Last Samorais community, the OG NFT project of Oraichain. We used a fair presale method where holders of our second collection (Tha Last Geishas) were able to participate. No team reserve, liquidity is controlled by a DAO DAO 2/3 multisig controlled by trusted people in the Oraichain & TLS community: Oracle, Rasprav & Crenmy. Here's the links to our socials and the DAO DAO multisig controlling reserve and liquidity: https://x.com/sam_thecoin https://x.com/LastSamorais https://discord.gg/lastsamorais Official Website: https://lastsamorais.com/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@thelastsamorais/the-rise-of-sam-defender-of-oraichain-70c2ab336fff Buy SAM Now!

SAM (SAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SAM (SAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 56.17K $ 56.17K $ 56.17K Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.17K $ 56.17K $ 56.17K All-Time High: $ 0.00418815 $ 0.00418815 $ 0.00418815 All-Time Low: $ 0.00192652 $ 0.00192652 $ 0.00192652 Current Price: $ 0.00280842 $ 0.00280842 $ 0.00280842 Learn more about SAM (SAM) price

SAM (SAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SAM (SAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAM's tokenomics, explore SAM token's live price!

