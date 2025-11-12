The XRP Salute project is a community-driven initiative built on the XRP Ledger, designed to unite and celebrate the XRP community. It introduces the SALUTE token, symbolizing the collective determination and success of the XRP Army. The project encourages community engagement through challenges, rewards, and milestone celebrations as XRP reaches new price levels. With 100 billion SALUTE tokens, it mirrors XRP’s supply, emphasizing shared belief and growth. The token also supports future integrations like Travala for booking travel and includes a portion allocated to charitable initiatives. Built on the XRP Ledger, SALUTE ensures fast, low-cost transactions, offering a practical, scalable solution for users. Ultimately, XRP Salute is about fostering unity, celebrating growth, and empowering the community to contribute to the success of XRP’s journey.