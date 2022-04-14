SALUKI (SALUKI) Information

The Oldest Dog Breed in the World. Now on the Blockchain

Introducing $SALUKI, the token that honors the First Dog — the Saluki, the most ancient and noble dog breed known to humankind. With a documented history stretching back over 7,000 years, the Saluki predates all modern dog breeds and even rivals ancient civilization itself.

From the deserts of the Middle East to the tombs of Egyptian pharaohs, Salukis were not just pets — they were royalty, revered for their speed, loyalty, and grace.

Now, the legacy of the First Dog is being immortalized on the blockchain.

WHY $SALUKI

7,000 Years of History Recognized as the First Dog Breed Ever A symbol of Loyalty, Elegance, and Timelessness Older Than Civilization's Most Iconic Landmarks

Saluki is not just a meme — it’s history wrapped in code, the first-ever dog now becoming the first meme of its kind.