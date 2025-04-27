SALTMINECOIN (SALT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SALTMINECOIN (SALT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SALTMINECOIN (SALT) Information $SALT is a meme coin launched on the Solana network in April 2025 by developer @PrimitiveMoney as a playful experiment within the Bonk ecosystem. Initially created as a test with a total supply of 1 billion tokens, $SALT quickly gained momentum, reaching a 1 million USD market cap by April 27, 2025. @PrimitiveMoney donated proceeds, including 70 SOL from his wallet, to charity, and sold his stake to make the project fully community-driven. An additional 70 million tokens were burned, reducing the supply to 930 million. $SALT aims to bring fun, engagement, and a unique ‘salty’ vibe to the meme coin space, fostering a vibrant community through its ‘Mine Memes, Not Dreams’ ethos. Official Website: https://saltminecoin.netlify.app/ Buy SALT Now!

SALTMINECOIN (SALT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SALTMINECOIN (SALT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.56K $ 22.56K $ 22.56K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.56K $ 22.56K $ 22.56K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SALTMINECOIN (SALT) price

SALTMINECOIN (SALT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SALTMINECOIN (SALT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SALT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SALT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SALT's tokenomics, explore SALT token's live price!

SALT Price Prediction Want to know where SALT might be heading? Our SALT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SALT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!