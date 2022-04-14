RUSSELL (RUSSELL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RUSSELL (RUSSELL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RUSSELL (RUSSELL) Information $RUSSELL is inspired by Russell, the beloved dog of Coinbase owner Brian Armstrong. This project aims to create a vibrant community in the DeFi space, leveraging the love and loyalty that pets bring into our lives. Join us on this exciting journey as we build a platform that embodies the spirit of community, innovation, and transparency. Together, let’s make $RUSSELL a true symbol of success! 🐾✨ Woof! Official Website: https://www.russell.meme/ Buy RUSSELL Now!

RUSSELL (RUSSELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RUSSELL (RUSSELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M Total Supply: $ 970.98M $ 970.98M $ 970.98M Circulating Supply: $ 970.98M $ 970.98M $ 970.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M All-Time High: $ 0.02529885 $ 0.02529885 $ 0.02529885 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00222636 $ 0.00222636 $ 0.00222636 Learn more about RUSSELL (RUSSELL) price

RUSSELL (RUSSELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUSSELL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUSSELL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUSSELL's tokenomics, explore RUSSELL token's live price!

