Rosa Inu (ROSA) Tokenomics
Rosa Inu (ROSA) Information
ROSA is a meme digital asset inspired by dog-themed digital assets and created on the Solana network. Its purpose is to provide a fun and interactive contribution to the crypto world and encourage the community to come together and grow stronger together. This makes ROSA an attractive option for those interested in community-driven projects.
The parties and events organized exclusively for ROSA holders are intended to provide fun and exclusive experiences. In addition, special products such as cups, mugs, t-shirts, etc. are planned so that ROSA investors can have unique and limited edition products. Events, promotions and special products organized exclusively for ROSA holders strengthen their loyalty to ROSA and encourage them to become more involved in the community. These privileges will give ROSA owners access to real-world experiences beyond their digital presence, making them feel closer to the community and encouraging their participation. These privileges offered by ROSA will increase users' loyalty to ROSA, further strengthening the community.
Rosa Inu (ROSA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rosa Inu (ROSA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rosa Inu (ROSA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rosa Inu (ROSA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROSA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROSA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROSA's tokenomics, explore ROSA token's live price!
ROSA Price Prediction
Want to know where ROSA might be heading? Our ROSA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.