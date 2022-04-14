ROOMCON (ROOMCON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ROOMCON (ROOMCON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ROOMCON (ROOMCON) Information ROOMCON is a DeSci project on the BNB Chain that funds cutting-edge scientific research, and other starting with room-temperature superconductors. Our goal is to connect crypto communities with real-world innovation by supporting researchers and launching verified scientific breakthroughs to the public.soWe support companies conducting research on room-temperature superconductors #desci love it science Official Website: https://www.roomcontoken.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.roomcontoken.xyz/

ROOMCON (ROOMCON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 21.85K Total Supply: $ 762.50M Circulating Supply: $ 762.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00533711 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ROOMCON (ROOMCON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ROOMCON (ROOMCON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROOMCON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROOMCON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROOMCON's tokenomics, explore ROOMCON token's live price!

