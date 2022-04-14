Discover key insights into Robotaxi (TAXI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Robotaxi (TAXI) Information

INTRODUCING ROBOTAXI $TAXI

Robotaxi (TAXI) is an Ethereum-based blockchain project created to honor Elon Musk's ambitious vision of a fully autonomous future.

Musk's new groundbreaking plan centers around the development of Robotaxis — a fleet of self-driving Tesla vehicles designed to disrupt the traditional taxi industry.

The Robotaxi: A Revolution in the Making

The Robotaxi could redefine urban transportation as we know it. Without the need for human drivers, the robotaxi will be a more affordable, efficient, and sustainable alternative to modern transportation - the future is upon us!

Tesla owners may be able to integrate their cars into the robotaxi fleet, generating a passive income stream while contributing to a smarter, more connected future of transportation.