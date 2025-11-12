Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Tokenomics

Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 5.57K
Total Supply:
$ 999.76M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Information

RippleBids (XRPB) is a cross-chain ecommerce and auction marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade real-world and digital assets. Built for speed and affordability, RippleBids integrates with the Solana blockchain and supports Phantom Wallet, enabling fast, low-cost transactions and easy wallet-based access. The platform charges only 1.5%–3.5% in seller fees, far lower than marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, or Etsy. XRPB powers listings, rewards, and premium seller tools across Solana, XRPL, and XRPL EVM.

Official Website:
https://www.ripplebids.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.ripplebids.com/whitepaper

Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ripplebids (XRPB-SOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XRPB-SOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XRPB-SOL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

