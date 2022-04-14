Ripple USD (RLUSD) Tokenomics
Ripple USD (“RLUSD”), issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs, is a USD denominated stablecoin created with trust, liquidity, and compliance at its core. Each RLUSD is backed by at least an equivalent amount of U.S. dollars and other cash equivalents. RLUSD is purpose-built for cross-border payments and delivers reliable access to digital dollars.
As an industry leader for over a decade, Ripple has a proven track record of delivering breakthrough blockchain solutions at scale. Strong ecosystem relationships built over a decade facilitates RLUSD’s broad accessibility for use by financial institutions, enterprises and developers. Ripple’s commitment to regulatory compliance, combined with its global license portfolio, enables RLUSD users to transact with confidence.
RLUSD delivers the reliability of USD combined with the efficiencies of blockchain technology in a trusted, liquid, and compliant manner.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ripple USD (RLUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ripple USD (RLUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RLUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RLUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
