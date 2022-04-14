RETSBA (RETSBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RETSBA (RETSBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RETSBA (RETSBA) Information Retsba is the main villain and antagonist of the Pudgy Penguins and Abstract blockchain. He is the first living, breathing villainous memecoin and his goal is to conquer the Abstract blockchain at all costs. Retsba is a memetoken that has built a thriving community through posts on X and Abstract collaborations. Retsba provides comedic and fantastical content via memes and social media posts that serve to give depth to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem by providing them with the villain they've never had. Official Website: https://www.retsba.com Buy RETSBA Now!

RETSBA (RETSBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RETSBA (RETSBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.29M $ 3.29M $ 3.29M Total Supply: $ 849.32M $ 849.32M $ 849.32M Circulating Supply: $ 817.72M $ 817.72M $ 817.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M All-Time High: $ 0.00479646 $ 0.00479646 $ 0.00479646 All-Time Low: $ 0.00057875 $ 0.00057875 $ 0.00057875 Current Price: $ 0.00401181 $ 0.00401181 $ 0.00401181 Learn more about RETSBA (RETSBA) price

RETSBA (RETSBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RETSBA (RETSBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RETSBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RETSBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RETSBA's tokenomics, explore RETSBA token's live price!

