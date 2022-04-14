Resolv USR (USR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Resolv USR (USR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Resolv USR (USR) Information Resolv is a protocol that maintains USR, an overcollateralized stablecoin natively backed by Ether (ETH). USR achieves its peg by hedging its collateral pool and maintaining a tokenized insurance fund called RLP. Users can stake USR to obtain the yield-bearing version called stUSR. USR is minted by depositing liquid assets, such as USDC or USDT, on 1:1 value basis. When USR is redeemed, a user receives a 1:1 equivalent to the notional amount. Official Website: https://www.resolv.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.resolv.xyz/litepaper

Resolv USR (USR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Resolv USR (USR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 272.63M Total Supply: $ 272.60M Circulating Supply: $ 272.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 272.63M All-Time High: $ 1.022 All-Time Low: $ 0.959194 Current Price: $ 1.0

Resolv USR (USR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Resolv USR (USR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

