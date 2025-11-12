Reply is a social finance (SocialFi) primitive built as a mini-app on the Farcaster protocol. Its primary purpose is to solve the problem of signal versus noise in direct messaging on open social networks. The application introduces an onchain, peer-to-peer economic layer to communication, allowing users to send prioritized, paid messages to high-demand individuals such as builders, creators, and thought leaders. This creates a high-signal inbox for receivers and a guaranteed way for senders to have their important messages seen.