ReddCoin (RDD) Information Launched in 2014 as a fork of Litecoin, Reddcoin (RDD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency used to tip or send payments for social content. The Reddcoin API supports social platforms such as Reddit, Twitter, and Twitch. Accounts created on the Reddcoin wallet can be linked to Twitter, Twitch, and Reddit accounts. Upon downloading the ReddID browser extension, users can “like” content by entering the username and sending a micropayment. RDD is mined by the ReddID wallet through Proof-of-Stake-Velocity (PoSV), which incentivizes both ownership (stake) and activity (velocity). Official Website: https://www.reddcoin.com Whitepaper: https://redd.love/assets/doc/Redd-Paper.pdf Buy RDD Now!

ReddCoin (RDD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ReddCoin (RDD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.07M $ 1.07M $ 1.07M Total Supply: $ 33.50B $ 33.50B $ 33.50B Circulating Supply: $ 33.50B $ 33.50B $ 33.50B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.07M $ 1.07M $ 1.07M All-Time High: $ 0.0305647 $ 0.0305647 $ 0.0305647 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ReddCoin (RDD) price

ReddCoin (RDD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ReddCoin (RDD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RDD's tokenomics, explore RDD token's live price!

