Ramen (RAMEN) Information

Ramen is the Berachain-native token launchpad powering liquidity bootstrapping and price discovery for new assets. We democratise equitable access for users to participate in liquidity bootstrapping events by early-stage and growth-stage protocols on Berachain. We have 2 launch modes - Fixed-price sale and Price Discovery. For fixed-price sale, users will have to enter into a raffle to win allocation to purchase tokens. These raffle tickets can be bought using Gacha points, which are earned via staking our RAMEN tokens. For Price Discovery Mode, there's no gating but we have a sealed-bid auction mechanism to determine the price of the token based on market demand.