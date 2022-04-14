Ramen (RAMEN) Tokenomics
Ramen is the Berachain-native token launchpad powering liquidity bootstrapping and price discovery for new assets. We democratise equitable access for users to participate in liquidity bootstrapping events by early-stage and growth-stage protocols on Berachain. We have 2 launch modes - Fixed-price sale and Price Discovery. For fixed-price sale, users will have to enter into a raffle to win allocation to purchase tokens. These raffle tickets can be bought using Gacha points, which are earned via staking our RAMEN tokens. For Price Discovery Mode, there's no gating but we have a sealed-bid auction mechanism to determine the price of the token based on market demand.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ramen (RAMEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAMEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAMEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
