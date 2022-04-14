Quantoz USDQ (USDQ) Information

The Quantoz USDQ is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. The USDQ is issued by Quantoz Payments BV, an Electronic Money Institution under supervision by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). The USDQ is designed to be Micar compliant and its whitepaper as Electronic Money Token (EMT) has been submitted to the Dutch Financial Authorities (AFM).

The USDQs are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and distributed through authorized primary market brokers to the crypto exchanges. The main purpose of the USDQ is to provide a secure and regulated US dollar pegged token for trading and arbitrage liquidity on the European crypto market.

By regulatory requirement the USDQ tokens in circulation are 102% backed by US dollars. Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote foundation, holds the US dollar reserve for the USDQ on bank accounts with systemically important banks and in highly liquid T-bonds. Stichting Quantoz is prudentially supervised by the Dutch Central Bank.