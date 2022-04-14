Quakk (QUAKK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quakk (QUAKK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quakk (QUAKK) Information Quakk is a meme token project developed on the Solana blockchain, featuring a duck-themed concept that integrates a cryptocurrency token, an NFT collection, and plans for real-world utility. The project aims to engage its community through rewards and incentives. Additionally, Quakk intends to establish an in-real-life resort hub where Solana (SOL) can be utilized, enhancing its practical application. The initiative maintains an active online presence through its website, quakklife.com, and social media platforms as well as a Telegram community, fostering interaction and participation among its supporters. Official Website: https://quakklife.com Buy QUAKK Now!

Quakk (QUAKK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quakk (QUAKK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 390.59K $ 390.59K $ 390.59K Total Supply: $ 984.23M $ 984.23M $ 984.23M Circulating Supply: $ 984.23M $ 984.23M $ 984.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 390.59K $ 390.59K $ 390.59K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00039681 $ 0.00039681 $ 0.00039681 Learn more about Quakk (QUAKK) price

Quakk (QUAKK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quakk (QUAKK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUAKK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUAKK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QUAKK's tokenomics, explore QUAKK token's live price!

