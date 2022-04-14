Qkacoin (QKA) Information

QKA is a meme coin . We are quokka who are found on some smaller islands off the coast of Western Australia, particularly Rottnest Island just off Perth and Bald Island near Albany. Isolated, scattered populations also exist in forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany. A small colony inhabits a protected area of Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve. In the mid-2010s, we earned a reputation on the internet as "the world's happiest animal" and symbols of positivity due to our smiles. Many photos of smiling quokka have been taken since gone viral, and the "quokka selfie" has become a popular social media trend, with celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes, Margot Robbie, Roger Federer and Kim Donghyuk of iKON. And we want to protct this most happy quokka.