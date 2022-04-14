Punching Cat (PUNCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Punching Cat (PUNCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Punching Cat (PUNCH) Information The Punching Cat memecoin draws its inspiration from the popular X account @punchingcat, known for its viral content featuring a cat in various scenarios. This account has captured the hearts of cat lovers and meme enthusiasts alike. The mascot for the Punching Cat memecoin is envisioned as a cute, animated cat with oversized, exaggerated paws always in a punching motion. Community took over this token when original dev sold first day. We updated dextools. https://dexscreener.com/solana/ecftij2mtlezqnhpgvrqstuouijyjyhn7qegcxzc8jby Its a Solana memecoin traded on Raydium and agregators like Jupiter. Official Website: https://punchcatonsol.fun/ Buy PUNCH Now!

Punching Cat (PUNCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Punching Cat (PUNCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.54K $ 33.54K $ 33.54K Total Supply: $ 599.24M $ 599.24M $ 599.24M Circulating Supply: $ 599.24M $ 599.24M $ 599.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.54K $ 33.54K $ 33.54K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Punching Cat (PUNCH) price

Punching Cat (PUNCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Punching Cat (PUNCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUNCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUNCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUNCH's tokenomics, explore PUNCH token's live price!

