PsyFi (PSY) Tokenomics

PsyFi (PSY) Information PsyOptions is an American style options protocol built on the Solana blockchain. The principles that have guided the architecture and development of the core protocol are flexibility and composability. It is completely trustless. The core protocol makes no assumptions on how the options should be traded or priced. Options are represented as SPL Tokens, which means they can be traded on any DEX that supports SPL Tokens. Official Website: https://www.psyfi.io/ Buy PSY Now!

PsyFi (PSY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PsyFi (PSY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 83.51K $ 83.51K $ 83.51K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 396.81M $ 396.81M $ 396.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 210.46K $ 210.46K $ 210.46K All-Time High: $ 0.422114 $ 0.422114 $ 0.422114 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021045 $ 0.00021045 $ 0.00021045 Learn more about PsyFi (PSY) price

PsyFi (PSY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PsyFi (PSY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PSY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PSY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PSY's tokenomics, explore PSY token's live price!

