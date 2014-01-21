Potcoin (POT) Tokenomics
Potcoin (POT) Information
PotCoin is one of the first coins ever created, launched on January 21, 2014, just 46 days after Dogecoin.
Now operating exclusively on the Solana blockchain, it serves as a digital payment solution for the legal cannabis industry, enabling secure and efficient transactions for businesses and consumers.
ⱣotCoin has become the very first coin to add a new form of staking with the "High Rollers Club", which offers rewards, including NFTs and event access, ⱣotCoin gear, as staking rewards for our community. Fostering community engagement and utility for our unprecedented reach and influence.
PotCoin's organic meme-driven identity, rooted in cannabis culture, sky rocketed to the world stage by sponsoring Dennis Rodman's historic brokerage of the only denuclearization agreement ever made between the United States under President Trump and Chairman Kim of N. Korea. What lies in the next chapter of ⱣotCoin? Find out yourself and give us a follow.
Potcoin (POT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Potcoin (POT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Potcoin (POT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Potcoin (POT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
